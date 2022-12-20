Grundy Center Police Department searching for missing teen

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Grundy Center Police Department are searching for 16-year-old Nicholas Eckhardt-Lopez.
According to a Facebook post, Eckhardt-Lopez is 6'1" and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
They say that he might be wearing a red or blue Champion sweatshirt, gray or black joggers, white shoes, and a winter coat.
He was previously missing over the weekend but returned home, and is now gone again.
In the post, Police said, "Keep in mind per Iowa Code 710.8 - A person shall not harbor a runaway child with the intent of allowing the runaway child to remain away from home against the wishes of the child’s parent/guardian. A person convicted of a violation of this code is guilty of an aggravated misdemeanor."