Grundy Center is 1st and Hudson is 2nd at tough 2A Boys District Golf

DIKE(KWWL)--In what many are calling the toughest district golf tournament in the state, the Grundy Center Spartans shot a 296 to win by 12 strokes over defending 2A State Champion Hudson (308) in a 16 team 2A District tournament at Fox Ridge in Dike.
The top two teams, Grundy Center and Hudson automatically advance to the state tournament.
The Top 8 Team scores: 1. Grundy Center 296 2. Hudson 308 3. Waterloo Columbus 310 4. Oelwein 312 Defending 1A State Champion Lake Mills was 5th at 315, Aplington-Parkersburg 6th at 325, 7. New Hampton 329 and in 8th South Winn 335.
East Marshall's Cody Weaver was the 2A District medalist shooting a 4 under 68 while Grundy Center's Judd Jirovsky shot a 2 under 70 for second.