Grundy Center Golf; Swinging for Success

GRUNDY CENTER(KWWL)--Winning never gets old for the Community of Grundy Center... And this year was extra special.
Grundy Center Boys Golf Coach Dennis Dirks "It was fun weekend a couple of weeks ago--winning both the girls and boys state championships---it doesn't get any better than that.
Longtime Spartan head Coach Dennis Dirks is in his fourth decade of winning at Grundy Center---he has coached his children--and this spring his grandson and granddaughter were both on State Championship teams.
Dirks and retired Hall of Famer Coach Rick Schupbach--who led The Spartan Girls to 14 State Titles started this amazing Grundy Center Golf tradition in 1990
Dennis Dirks "We talked about planting a seed--- and you can see what is going on right now.
Rick Schupbach "I thought junior lessons were an important part of growing the game especially for the Girls so I started giving golf lessons to the youth, so I think that was a nice base for everyone to enter the game whether boys or girls."
Planting seeds and watching them grow is common in this Great Farming community. And any good farmer---needs support from the banking community.
Enter former Grundy National Bank President and CEO Kevin Swalley....
Kevin Swalley "Rick was giving the Junior Lessons. I came up with an idea of maybe we can incorporate some junior scholarships for the Student Athlete--- we wanted to focus that it is more important to be a student and if by chance you are good at golf--terrific."
Since 1997 Kids who take junior golf lessons from the 4th to the 8th grade can earn scholarship money--by just completing the program and graduating from high school.
Kevin "I think it is 100% I don't think we have withheld one scholarship I think everyone has been able to meet the requirements and graduate I think to date we have had more than 400 people receive a scholarship totally 41-thousound dollars."