Grundy Center Golf Series Part 2

GRUNDY CENTER(KWWL)--Beginning in 2014 --- Junior Golf lessons evolved into a 4-day event called the Junior Golf Academy held at the Town and Country Golf Course in Grundy Center.
This year there were 45 volunteers assisting a record 52 junior golfers.
Last year at this time Judd Jirovsky was an 8th grader graduating from the junior golf academy---and today he is a State tournament Golf Championship record holder.
Judd Jirovsky "You know I went thru this golf academy for a few years It is great to kind of see the progress of yourself and all the other kids that are going through it now and all the support they get.
Bobby Ayers is a 2005 individual state Champion-- and now he's helping the next generation.
Bobby Ayers.. "Just had two State Champions here boys and Girls Judd and Abbie and that makes me really proud to look back and say I was a part of that as long as this is around I am going to be here.
Regan Pekarek/Grundy Center 7th grader
"My dad helped me be better and being around people who--Abbie made me want to be better.
Junior Golf Academy graduate--Senior Abbie Lindaman won the 1A Girls Individual state championship...She -is also a Valedictorians---and will play golf for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and study Golf Management. Abbie embraces being a role model.
Abbie Lindamen
"I say starting young with girls who don't know if they have a place in the golf world. Starting a spark in Girls this isn't just a guy this its a girl thing as well."
Kyle Olson "What we are doing here today is un-heard of There is no place else doing this no one else in the country can say they are doing this."
Kyle Olson -Kyle Olson is a 2001 graduate of Grundy Center High School. Olson is a PGA professional in Naples, Florida. And he returns to his hometown every year to run the Golf Academy.
Olson says the academy is about more than just teaching technique...
Kyle Olson "But at the end of the day not all of these kids are going to play high school golf and just a few if any are going to play college golf but back to life lessons, I hope they learn something about honesty, integrity being a better person we want to build character in these kids to send themselves off into the world with those life lessons to be better people."
Heather Gutknecht/GC Girls Golf Coach -"For me it is big we can find out something they can connect to and then beyond that if they become a state champion golfer but if they don't make that varsity cut---we will be right here with them too."