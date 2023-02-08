Grundy Center Football Team receives National Award

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday Morning... .A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...East central Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&