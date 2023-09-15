Grout Museum to recreate famous 1903 Waterloo Sewer Dinner event with October 5 fundraiser

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Grout Museum Volunteer, Terry Poe Buschkamp says she's excited about a special event being hosted by the Grout Museum on October 5.
Terry says, "I have been involved in lots of events across the state and here locally and I cannot think of one that i have anticipated more than this."
The event will be a 7-course dinner, inspired by a Waterloo dinner event, which happened in 1903, in a Waterloo sewer. It's officially called "The 120th Celebration of the Dry Run Sewer Banquet."
"I opened a book and it mentioned a fabulous dinner that was held in a Waterloo sewer for 450 from around the state. They were hosting the League of Municipalities and they hosted this wonderful, fabulous dinner and we are inspired by that event and we are recreating it on October 5th."
"Tickets are $120, in honor of the 120th year. This is a fundraiser, but we are inspired by the original event by recreating something for modern day that will be fresh and delicious with our celebrity Chef Paco."
The October 5 dinner is just one of many events on the Grout Museum Calendar in September and October.
Terry and Grout Historian, Bob Nemeyer, stop by the KWWL-TV studio to talk about this unique dinner event, as well as other happenings these days at the Grout Museum.