Grain truck hits train near Oelwein; no injuries reported

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A truck hit a train near Oelwein on this week, though no injuries were reported. The driver of the grain truck was cited in the incident.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at 20th Street and T Ave.
Upon arrival, they found that a Farmer’s Union Produce Cooperative grain truck had failed to yield at the railroad crossing, striking the Northern Iowa Railway train.
The driver of the grain truck, 63-year-old Todd R Scheidel of Clermont, was cited for failure to properly stop a railroad crossing.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Northern Iowa Railway Train Master.