Graduation Open House will honor Cedar Rapids foster care students at Radiant Church

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) 21 Linn County foster care teenagers are about to beat the odds in a big way. They are graduating from high school.
For kids in foster care, that is no small feat. Nationally, only 52-per cent of children in foster care ever graduate from high school.
For a 5th year, Radiant Church in Cedar Rapids will honor Linn County foster care teenagers graduating from high school in 2023. And you can help honor them.
21 students, currently in in Iowa's foster care system, will be honored at the May 21 Open House, 3-4:30 PM, at Radiant Church, 3233 Blairs Ferry Road.
The public is invited to Radiant Church that Sunay afternoon to help pay tribute to these area graduates and their 2023 milestone.
Iowa currently has more than 10,000 children in the state's foster care system. Approximately 800 of them live in Linn County.
Connections Pastor, Kristi Pingel says,
"This is our fifth year hosting a foster youth graduation open house to celebrate students in the foster care system that beat the odds and are graduating high school. We're doing an open house to honor them and celebrate them and cheer them on."
Radiant Church Lead Pastor, Dr. Brian Pingel, adds, "We have 21 this year and same amount last year. It's been wonderful for the community that come. These are amazing young men and women and to have other people come and celebrate them. It's a gift. We have been overwhelmed by the number of people that have gotten onboard."
Former foster child, Morrigan Sullivan, attended the Radiant Church Graduation Open House a couple of years ago. Of that big event, Morrigan says, "I graduated a couple months after they did the school shut down, so I wasn't going to school, and I had been living on my own. I had my own apartment not too far from the school."
Morrigan adds, "I was really surprised that I was able to get so much support from the community. Everybody that came through, they really acted like they knew me. They wanted to make sure I am doing well. They gave me a banner. There were hundreds of cars that came through. (It was a drive through open house that year) I did get a whole bunch of gift cards, which really helped me out since, I was living by myself. It was awesome to see that outpouring of support from the community which I really wasn't even entirely a part of. It was really uplifting."
Interested residents are encouraged to make a monetary donation for this event. The money raised will be given to the honorees as a way to send them off on their new life chapters.
Additional information about the event and how to make a donation can be found at this address: radiantchurch.live/events/fostergrad
You can also contact Pastor Kristi Pingel directly by cell phone at 612-408-9142 or via email at: Kristi@radiantchurch.live.
Donations can be sent to Radiant Church, Attention: Dr. Brian Pingel, 3233 Blairs Ferry Road, NE. Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Donors can also just scan the QR code posted within this article.
Again, the public is invited to attend the Radiant Church Foster Care Graduation Open House on Sunday, May 1, 3-4:30 PM in Cedar Rapids.