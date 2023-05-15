Governor Reynolds orders flags at half staff on National Peace Officers Memorial Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags statewide to be lowered to half staff on Monday in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Governor Reynolds ordered for flags to be lowered until sunset to pay respects to the fallen men and women of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.
There will be a roll call ceremony on Monday afternoon on the Capitol lawn in Washington D.C. There, officials will read the names of officers who have died.
Some names on that list include officers from Iowa, including Correctional Officer Robert McFarland and Nurse Lorena Schulte. They were each killed in an attack by inmates at Anamosa State Penitentiary in 2021.