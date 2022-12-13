 Skip to main content
Governor Reynolds issues TikTok ban on all state-owned devices

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a directive that will ban TikTok on all state-owned devices. The ban does not apply to Iowan's personal devices.

Governor Reynolds's directive was sent to the Iowa Department of Management's Office of the Chief Information Officer on Tuesday.

Along with the ban of TikTok on all state-owned devices, it will also prohibit state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. 

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” said Gov. Reynolds in a press release.

She continued, “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity.” 