Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six additional counties following severe weather

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Appanoose, Davis, Iowa, Jackson, Lucas, and Monroe counties following severe weather on March 31.
On April 1, Reynolds issued an original disaster proclamation for the counties of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, along with the Disaster Case Management Program for the affected counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the poverty level.
Home and car repairs, replacement of food and clothing and more are covered. You can read more about it here.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses needs related to disasters, injury, and more. Recovery plans and guidance can be given through the program for those affected.
It closes 180 days after the date that the proclamation was made. You can read more about it here.