Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six additional counties following severe weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
AMES, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE,
CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON,
CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  60%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 40

Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six additional counties following severe weather

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Appanoose, Davis, Iowa, Jackson, Lucas, and Monroe counties following severe weather on March 31.

On April 1, Reynolds issued an original disaster proclamation for the counties of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, along with the Disaster Case Management Program for the affected counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the poverty level.

Home and car repairs, replacement of food and clothing and more are covered. You can read more about it here.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses needs related to disasters, injury, and more. Recovery plans and guidance can be given through the program for those affected.

It closes 180 days after the date that the proclamation was made. You can read more about it here.