Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties following storm damage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for five counties following Sunday's storm damage.
The proclamation is for the counties of Benton, Iowa, Jasper, Muscatine, and Poweshiek.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home/car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.
Original receipts will be required for those seeking reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website at hhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource.
There are no income eligibility requirements for this program and it closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.