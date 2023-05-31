Governor Reynolds announces $5 million investment to strengthen food bank capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a $5 million investment toward strengthening Iowa food banks and food pantry networks. The announcement was made alongside the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA.)
The new Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund will be able to assist nonprofits that have experienced economic hardship to expand or to increase fresh food supply's.
Eligible nonprofits include food banks that are bulk food aggregators or distributors that replenish food pantries in Iowa, as well as nonprofit food pantry networks that serve as primary distribution points.
In a press release Governor Reynolds said, "Access to fresh foods is a challenge for those facing food insecurity and soaring inflation has made it even harder."
Reynolds continued, “Iowa is making long-term investments to reduce food insecurity in our communities – supporting food banks and their networks to better serve those in need. This one-time infrastructure investment will help improve capacity and distribution at Iowa’s food banks, and ensure more Iowans have access to the food they need.”
Applications will be accepted by IEDA beginning on June 1 through July 1, or until funding runs out. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.