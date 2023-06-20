Governor Reynolds announces $148M broadband grant to improve internet access

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a broadband grant opportunity for internet service providers that is worth $148.9 million.
The grant will be used to help incentivize broadband infrastructure built on the 96 newly-created broadband intervention zones. These zones are areas that have deemed the most in need of broadband infrastructure expansion.
In a press release on Monday, Governor Reynolds said, "Reliable internet connections are needed to live, work, and raise a family. This investment in infrastructure gets us one step closer to providing easy internet access to all Iowans.”
Iowa congressman Zach Nunn plans to introduce legislation that will improve rural broadband access for all Iowans. Roughly one third of the state lives in a rural broadband desert.
Iowa currently ranks 45th among all states for broadband access, and also has the second-slowest average internet speed.