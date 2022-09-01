 Skip to main content
Gov. Reynolds signs harvest proclamation allowing overweight vehicles transporting crops

  • Updated
 By Abby Turpin

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation on Thursday that allows vehicles that transport agricultural commodities to exceed weight limits for the fall harvest.

The proclamation will be in effect beginning September 1 and will end on October 1.

Vehicles that transport corn, hay, straw, soybeans, silage, and other commodities can be overweight without a permit on state highways. The vehicles must not exceed over 90,000 pounds.

The proclamation applies to:

  • Loads transported on all highways (excluding interstate system)
  • Loads that don't exceed 90,000 pounds
  • Loads that don't exceed maximum axle weight limit under Iowa Code § 321.463 (6) (b), by more than 12.5 percent
  • Loads that don't exceed legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds