Gov. Kim Reynolds signs "parent's choice" law, other education bills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- After months of debate, Governor Kim Reynolds officially signed Senate File 496 into law Friday morning.
That law, dubbed the "parent's rights" law, prohibits any education on gender identity or sexual orientation up until 6th grade. The law bans districts from knowingly giving "false or misleading information" to parents about their child's gender identity.
The controversial and wide-ranging law was hotly debated by lawmakers and advocacy groups. The law also requires parental consent for students to go by preferred pronouns that differ from the one assigned at birth.
Books that show or describe sexual acts must also be removed from school libraries. It also allows parents to challenge existing books in the classroom.
Governor Reynolds also signed six other education laws- including Senate File 391, House File 135, House File 604, House File 430, House File 672, and House File 614.