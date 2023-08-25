GOP debate analysis with Dr. Chris Larimer of UNI on The Steele Report

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
Did anyone really win Wednesday night's GOP debate? Did anyone separate themselves from the others?
Was there a clear winner on the stage, or did former President Donald Trump win just by not being in Milwaukee?
Find out by watching this week's edition of The Steele Report, as KWWL-TV Political Analyst, Dr. Chris Larimer, of the University of Northern Iowa Political Science Department, provides his insight on the first Republican Presidential Debate.
Here are those segments from this week's edition of The Steele Report. The GOP debate segment follows ICU, The Inclusive Cultural University segment on The Steele Report.