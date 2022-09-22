Good Samaritan Society senior care locations closing in Postville & Fontanelle

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Good Samaritan Society Executive Director Dustin Scholz has told KWWL that senior care locations in Postville and Fontanelle will close on November 19, 2022.
In a statement, Scholz credits the pandemic challenges on the senior care industry as reasons for the closures.
"A number of factors including ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents, increased operating costs, and inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates that do not keep up with the cost of care have unfortunately led to a situation that is not sustainable," according to Scholz.
Despite the Postville location closing, the independent living apartments will remain open.
Scholz says that over 70% of residents that they serve live in rural communities. Despite this bump in the road, Scholz says they are remaining committed to serving the community with quality care.
"We look forward to continuing to work with policymakers to ensure seniors have access to high-quality care and services that they need and deserve, no matter where they live," Scholz said.