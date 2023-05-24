'Goats on the Go' eating invasive species at Easter Lake

EASTER LAKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new tool is being brought in to help tackle invasive species at Easter Lake in Central Iowa as the area saw around 200 goats arriving this week.
Easter Lake Watershed Coordinator Cody Acevedo explained, "Part of the reason why we want to do this is it's just a nice educational opportunity as well for the public. The goats on the go is something that a homeowner or landowner can utilize themselves, as well. It doesn't have to be a big 80 acre project."
They will cover 80 acres twice from now until October. On the sign by the goats is their menu. They eat things like poison ivy, garlic mustard and ragweed.
The idea is to get those invasive plants out from under the trees so the native plants will flourish.
The goats are kept in by electric fence, and someone waters and looks after the goats each day.