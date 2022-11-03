 Skip to main content
Gladbrook-Reinbeck loses in 1A State Volleyball Championship

CORALVILLE(KWWL)--Gladbrook-Reinbeck squanders a two set lead and loses to Ankeny Christian Academy 3-2 in the 1A State Championship match.  The Rebels were seeking the school's first state title.