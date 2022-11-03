CORALVILLE(KWWL)--Gladbrook-Reinbeck squanders a two set lead and loses to Ankeny Christian Academy 3-2 in the 1A State Championship match. The Rebels were seeking the school's first state title.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck loses in 1A State Volleyball Championship
Tags
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today