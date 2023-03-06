 Skip to main content
Gladbrook-Reinbeck falls to Remsen St. Mary's in 1A Boys State Quarterfinals

DES MOINES(KWWL)-- Gladbrook-Reinbeck falls to Remsen St. Mary's 57-47 in the first round of the 1A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. The Rebels got 16 points from William Kiburis and 14 points from Caleb Egesdal as G-R led by as many as 11 points in the first half. But St. Mary's outscored the Rebels 46-31 after the first quarter to advance to the semifinals. Gladbrook-Reinbeck ends the season at 23-3.

