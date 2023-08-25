Gladbrook-Reinbeck beats Don Bosco 34-21

GLADBROOK(KWWL)--Gladbrook-Reinbeck broke open a tie game with a 2nd half surge as the Rebels beat Don Bosco 34-21 to open the 2023 season. Don Bosco opened the scoring on the 2nd play of the game as senior QB Kaiden Knaack broke free for a 64 yard TD run. Gladbrook-Reinbeck answered quickly as Isaac Clark connected with freshman receiver Treyvon Herron for a 58 yard TD pass. A successful 2 point conversion made it 8-7 G-R with less than a minute elapsed on the clock. The defenses would settle in for the rest of the first half. Knaack ran in a 2-yard TD score with over 6:00 to go in the 2nd quarter. The Rebels would strike back quickly as less than 2 minutes later, Drew Eilers ran untouched up the middle for a 21-yard TD score to knot the score at 14. In the 2nd half, G-R took a 20-14 lead midway through the 3rd quarter and wouldn't look back. Next week, the Rebels will host Tripoli while Don Bosco travels to Central Elkader.
