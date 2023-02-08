Gilbertville Fire and Buchanan Emergency look forward to much needed funding

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - A 2023 federal bill will benefit community projects in Black Hawk and Buchanan counties.
Gilbertville Emergency Services and Buchanan County Emergency have dealt with crowded space and limited resources, but they'll soon get some help.
They are just two of the several community projects that will get a boost this year, included in a federal funding measure passed in December.
According to Gilbertville Fire Chief Curt Bovey, Gilbertville Emergency Services has discussed plans to expand emergency services from a bigger building for over 20-years.
"We're just cramped for space right now, we can't quite get all the resources we would really like to have," Bovey said. "The last three trucks either had to custom the truck to fit it inside our station because we are limited in height, or we revamp the station to make the truck fit the station."
Bovey said the federal funds has allowed Black Hawk County to set aside $500,000 for Gilbertville Emergency Services to expand into a new building that's expected to come in at around $2.8 million.
"There is a referendum for the citizens of Gilbertville coming up on March 7th," Bovey said. "It's for the citizens to vote for the referendum to go through, and spend tax dollars to finish paying the left over amount."
However, for Buchanan County Emergency Operations Center in Independence they say they are using their $208,000 to expand operations from the courthouse to the former Rydell Auto Dealership building.
"During a disaster we need an area where we can get everyone in one spot, and right now we can't do that," Hare said. "After the pandemic Buchanan County decided to buy the old Rydell building and we made that into emergency management storage, sheriff storage, and our Buchanan County Public Health moved there. We thought that would be a great place for a big operation center."
Bovey and Hare said both their departments are appreciative of the funding.
"It's a big step towards this project," Bovey said. "Obviously like I said, with the cost of the building we are a little ways off yet and hopefully with the referendum it passes."
"It's a great thing for small counties like us that use this type of funding enhance our readiness," Hare said.