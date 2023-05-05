General Mills to close Independence pet treat plant

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- General Mills has announced that it will be closing its Blue Buffalo plant in Independence by the end of 2023.
The manufacturing plant makes products for True Chews and Nudges brands of pet food. According to General Mills, they expect production to end by the end of the calendar year.
Around 250 workers are employed at the Independence plant. Career services, benefits support, severance, retirement, health benefits are to be provided as they determine their "next steps."
General Mills acquired the plant in July of 2021.