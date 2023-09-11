Gas prices surge nearly 40 cents this week in Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa jumped by 37.5 cents in the last week for a $3.95 statewide average per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 15.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and are also 56.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.99, while the most expensive gas station was priced at $4.67, a difference of $1.68.
The national average price of gas rose 1.6 cents in the last week for an average of $3.79 per gallon. The national average is down 3 cents from a month ago, but stands 11.4 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel slightly fell by 0.9 cents this week, making for a $4.42 average per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.94/g, up 28.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.65/g.
Des Moines- $4.05/g, up 54.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.
Omaha- $3.84/g, up 28.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.55/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
September 11, 2022: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
September 11, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
September 11, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
September 11, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
September 11, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
September 11, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 11, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
September 11, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
September 11, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)
September 11, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)