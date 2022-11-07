Gas prices rise in Iowa 3.9 cents this week: state average at $3.55

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa rose 3.9 cents this week, making for a statewide average of $3.55 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 17 cents lower than a month ago but are 35.7 cents higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $3.05, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.29, a difference of $1.24.
The national average price of gas has risen 6.2 cents this week, making for a national average of $3.78.
The national average price is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, but stands 37.8 cents higher than a year ago.
The national price for diesel rose 3.4 cents this week, making for a national average price of $5.32.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.69/g, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.61/g.
Des Moines- $3.57/g, up 13.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.
Omaha- $3.38/g, down 12.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
November 7, 2021: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)
November 7, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
November 7, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
November 7, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
November 7, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
November 7, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
November 7, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
November 7, 2014: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)
November 7, 2013: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)
November 7, 2012: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)