Gas prices rise 6.2 cents in Iowa for a $3.37 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa rose 6.2 cents this week, making for a $3.37 statewide average price per gallon according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.25 lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.93 while the most expensive gas station was priced at $4.09, a difference of $1.16.
The national average price for a gallon of gas remained unchanged this week at $3.54. The national average is down 1.5 cents from a month ago and is down $1.34 from a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel fell only 0.2 cents for a $3.84 average.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.46/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.
Des Moines- $3.33/g, up 18.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.
Omaha- $3.35/g, up 18.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
June 26, 2022: $4.62/g (U.S. Average: $4.88/g)
June 26, 2021: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
June 26, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
June 26, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
June 26, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
June 26, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
June 26, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
June 26, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
June 26, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 26, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)