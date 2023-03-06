Gas prices rise 3.9 cents for a $3.17 state average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have risen 3.9 cents in the last week for a $3.17 statewide average, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 56.8 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.68 while the most expensive station was priced at $3.84, a difference of $1.16.
The national price of gas rose 3.5 cents in the last week for a $3.36 average. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 69.3 cents lower than a year ago.
The national price of diesel fell 4.6 cents for a $4.34 average per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.17/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.
Des Moines- $3.14/g, up 19.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.
Omaha- $3.15/g, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
March 6, 2022: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)
March 6, 2021: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
March 6, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
March 6, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
March 6, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
March 6, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
March 6, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)
March 6, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
March 6, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
March 6, 2013: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)