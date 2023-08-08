Gas prices rise 19 cents in Iowa in the last week

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have risen 19 cents in the last week for a statewide average per gallon of $3.79, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 46.1 cents higher than a month ago, and are also 10.5 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.31, while the most expensive gas station was priced at $4.48, a difference of $1.17.
The national average for gas rose 7.8 cents for a $3.79 average. The national average is up 28.1 cents from a month ago, but is down 22 cents from a year ago.
The national average for diesel rose 14.9 cents for an average price of $4.14 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.75/g, up 17.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.58/g.
Des Moines- $3.83/g, up 23.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.
Omaha- $3.75/g, up 24.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 7, 2022: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $4.01/g)
August 7, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)
August 7, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 7, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)
August 7, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
August 7, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
August 7, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 7, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
August 7, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
August 7, 2013: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)