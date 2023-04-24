Gas prices only fall 0.8 cents in Iowa in the last week, $3.52 average price per gallon

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have only fallen 0.8 cents in the last week after recent increases, with the statewide average sitting at $3.52 according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but are 33.5 cents lower per gallon than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.99 on Sunday, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.18, a difference of $1.19.
The national average price of gas also fell only 0.8 cents in the last week for a $3.64 price per gallon. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, but is 46.4 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 3 cents for a price of $4.12 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.60/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.
Des Moines- $3.45/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.52/g.
Omaha- $3.50/g, down 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
April 24, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)
April 24, 2021: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
April 24, 2020: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
April 24, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
April 24, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
April 24, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
April 24, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
April 24, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)
April 24, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
April 24, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)