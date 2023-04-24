 Skip to main content
Gas prices only fall 0.8 cents in Iowa in the last week, $3.52 average price per gallon

gas prices

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have only fallen 0.8 cents in the last week after recent increases, with the statewide average sitting at $3.52 according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Iowa are 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but are 33.5 cents lower per gallon than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.99 on Sunday, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.18, a difference of $1.19.

The national average price of gas also fell only 0.8 cents in the last week for a $3.64 price per gallon. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, but is 46.4 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel fell 3 cents for a price of $4.12 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.60/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

Des Moines- $3.45/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.52/g.

Omaha- $3.50/g, down 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

April 24, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 24, 2021: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2020: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 24, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

April 24, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 24, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 24, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

April 24, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

April 24, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)