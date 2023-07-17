Gas prices in Iowa rise slightly this week; $3.34 statewide average

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa rose 3 cents in the last week for a statewide average price per gallon of $3.34, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 2.1 cents higher per gallon from a month ago, but are 99 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.99, while the most expensive gas station was priced at $3.94, a difference of 95 cents.
The national average price of gas rose 3.4 cents in the last week for a $3.53 nationwide average. The national average is down 1.6 cents from a month ago and is down 97.5 cents from a year ago.
The national average price of diesel remained relatively unchanged, only rising 0.1 cents for a $3.80 average.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.40/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.44/g.
Des Moines- $3.35/g, up 12.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22/g.
Omaha- $3.41/g, up 12.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29/g
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
July 17, 2022: $4.33/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)
July 17, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)
July 17, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
July 17, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)
July 17, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
July 17, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 17, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
July 17, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
July 17, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
July 17, 2013: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)