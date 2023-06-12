Gas prices in Iowa rise slightly for a $3.37 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa rose an average of 1.4 cents in the last week for a $3.37 statewide average, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 2.1 cents higher than a month ago, but are $1.37 lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.89 and the most expensive station was priced at $4.07, a difference of $1.18.
The national average price of gas rose 5.6 cents for a $3.57 average price per gallon. The national average is up 5.7 cents from a month ago but is $1.44 lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 1.6 cents for a $3.87 average price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.45/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.44/g.
Des Moines- $3.35/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27/g.
Omaha- $3.27/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
June 12, 2022: $4.75/g (U.S. Average: $5.01/g)
June 12, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)
June 12, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
June 12, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
June 12, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
June 12, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
June 12, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
June 12, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)
June 12, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
June 12, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)