Gas prices in Iowa rise 4 cents for a $3.38 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa rose 4 cents in the last week for a $3.38 statewide average, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are unchanged from a month ago, but stand 69 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.91, while the most expensive station was $4.04, a difference of $1.13.
The national average price of gas rose 2.1 cents in the last week for a $3.55 national average. The national average is down 0.4 cents from a month ago and is 78 cents down from a year ago.
The national average price of diesel rose 2.7 cents for $3.83 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.47/g, up 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.40/g.
Des Moines- $3.40/g, up 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.
Omaha- $3.37/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
July 24, 2022: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)
July 24, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
July 24, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
July 24, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
July 24, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
July 24, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
July 24, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
July 24, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
July 24, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)
July 24, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)