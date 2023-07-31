Gas prices in Iowa rise 21.9 cents in the last week; $3.60 average

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa rose 21.9 cents in the last week for a statewide average price per gallon of $3.60, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 26.8 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.06, while the most expensive gas station was priced at $4.19, a difference of $1.13.
The national average price of gas rose 16.5 cents in the last week for a national average of $3.72. The national average is 21.4 cents higher than a month ago and is 45.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel rose 15.5 cents in the last week for an average of $3.99 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.58/g, up 10.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.47/g.
Des Moines- $3.60/g, up 19.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.40/g.
Omaha- $3.51/g, up 13.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
July 31, 2022: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)
July 31, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)
July 31, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
July 31, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
July 31, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
July 31, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
July 31, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
July 31, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
July 31, 2014: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
July 31, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)