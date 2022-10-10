Gas prices in Iowa rise 14 cents this week; $3.71 state average

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have risen 14 cents this week, marking a $3.71 statewide average, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Gas prices in Iowa are 31.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and are also 67 cents higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.29 per gallon, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.29 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 13.8 cents this week, marking a national average of $3.92 per gallon.
The national average is up 22.5 cents from a month ago, and is also up 67 cents from a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel increased 18 cents this week, making for a $5.04 price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.81/g, up 14.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g.
Des Moines- $3.65/g, up 21.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.
Omaha- $3.69/g, up 11.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.58/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
October 10, 2021: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)
October 10, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
October 10, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
October 10, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
October 10, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
October 10, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
October 10, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
October 10, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)
October 10, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
October 10, 2012: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)