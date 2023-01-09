Gas prices in Iowa rise 13.3 cents in the last week; $3.15 average per gallon

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa has risen 13.3 cents in the last week for an average of $3.15 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and are 10.8 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.38 on Sunday, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.11, a difference of $1.73.
The national average price of a gallon of gas rose 8.2 cents for an average of $3.25 per gallon. The national average is unchanged from a month ago, but stands 3.6 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 2.1 cents in the last week for a new average price of $4.64 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.23/g, up 20.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.
Des Moines- $3.15/g, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.
Omaha- $3.07/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
January 9, 2022: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
January 9, 2021: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
January 9, 2020: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
January 9, 2019: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
January 9, 2018: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
January 9, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
January 9, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)
January 9, 2015: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
January 9, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)
January 9, 2013: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)