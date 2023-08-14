Gas prices in Iowa hold steady amid recent price increases

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa held steady in the last week, only dropping a mere 0.4 cents after recent price surges for a statewide average price per gallon of $3.78, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 43.2 cents higher than a month ago and are 20 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.29, while the most expensive gas station was priced at $4.47, a difference of $1.18.
The national average price of a gallon of gas rose 2.5 cents in the last week for an average of $3.82. The national average is up 29.1 cents from a month ago and is 9.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel rose 12.3 cents for an average of $4.27.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.78/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.
Des Moines- $3.82/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.
Omaha- $3.70/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 14, 2022: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)
August 14, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
August 14, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 14, 2019: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
August 14, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
August 14, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
August 14, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 14, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
August 14, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
August 14, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)