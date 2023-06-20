Gas prices in Iowa fall to a $3.31 average

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas fell 6.4 cents in Iowa in the last week, marking a statewide average price of $3.31 according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 10.8 cents lower than a month ago and are around $1.39 lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.83, while the most expensive gas station was priced at $4.07, a difference of $1.24.
The national average price for gas fell 1.4 cents for a $3.56 average per gallon. The national average is up 2.9 cents from a month ago, but stands around $1.41 lower than a year ago.
The national average price for diesel fell 3.7 cents for a $3.85 average.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.42/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.49/g.
Des Moines- $3.15/g, down 18.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.33/g.
Omaha- $3.26/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
June 20, 2022: $4.70/g (U.S. Average: $4.97/g)
June 20, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)
June 20, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
June 20, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
June 20, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
June 20, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
June 20, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
June 20, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
June 20, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 20, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)