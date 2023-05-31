Gas prices in Iowa fall slightly this week to $3.38 average per gallon

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price of a gallon of gas in Iowa fell 1.9 cents in the last week for a $3.38 average price per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 3.3 cents lower per gallon than a month ago and are 88.4 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.89, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.07, a difference of $1.18.
The national average price of gas rose 2.7 cents for a $3.55 average price per gallon. The national average is down 3.2 cents from a month ago and is $1.05 lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 4.9 cents in the last week for a price of $3.91 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.49/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.
Des Moines- $3.32/g, down 10.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.42/g.
Omaha- $3.38/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
May 30, 2022: $4.26/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)
May 30, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)
May 30, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)
May 30, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
May 30, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)
May 30, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
May 30, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
May 30, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
May 30, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
May 30, 2013: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)