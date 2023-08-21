 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Gas prices in Iowa fall after recent price spikes

Gas pump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa dipped 11.6 cents per gallon in the last week, making for a $3.67 statewide average according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Iowa are 27.8 cents higher than a month ago and are 11.9 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.16, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.44, a difference of $1.28.

The national average of gas remain unchanged at $3.82 this week. The national average is up 26 cents from a month ago, but is 4.5 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average price for diesel rose 2.1 cents for a $4.29 average.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.72/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.

Des Moines- $3.61/g, down 21.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.

Omaha- $3.60/g, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

August 21, 2022: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

August 21, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 21, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 21, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 21, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 21, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 21, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 21, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 21, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 21, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

