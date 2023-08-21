Gas prices in Iowa fall after recent price spikes

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa dipped 11.6 cents per gallon in the last week, making for a $3.67 statewide average according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 27.8 cents higher than a month ago and are 11.9 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.16, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.44, a difference of $1.28.
The national average of gas remain unchanged at $3.82 this week. The national average is up 26 cents from a month ago, but is 4.5 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price for diesel rose 2.1 cents for a $4.29 average.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.72/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.
Des Moines- $3.61/g, down 21.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.
Omaha- $3.60/g, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 21, 2022: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)
August 21, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)
August 21, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 21, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
August 21, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
August 21, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
August 21, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
August 21, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
August 21, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 21, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)