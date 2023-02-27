 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW
EVENING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 9.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gas prices in Iowa fall 9 cents in the last week

Gas prices

. A customer pumps gas into his vehicle, May 24.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

IOW (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa fell 9 cents in the last week for an average price per gallon of $3.13, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Iowa are 22 cents lower per gallon than a month ago and are 26.7 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.77, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.84, a difference of $1.07.

The national price of gas fell 4.3 cents for a $3.33 average price per gallon. The national average is down 17.6 cents from a month ago and stands 26.3 cents lower than a year ago.

For diesel, the national price fell 7.7 cents in the last week for a $4.38 average price per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.23/g, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.

Des Moines- $2.95/g, down 16.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.11/g.

Omaha- $3.25/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

February 27, 2022: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

February 27, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

February 27, 2020: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 27, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

February 27, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

February 27, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 27, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

February 27, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

February 27, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

February 27, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

