Gas prices in Iowa fall 9 cents in the last week

IOW (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa fell 9 cents in the last week for an average price per gallon of $3.13, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 22 cents lower per gallon than a month ago and are 26.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.77, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.84, a difference of $1.07.
The national price of gas fell 4.3 cents for a $3.33 average price per gallon. The national average is down 17.6 cents from a month ago and stands 26.3 cents lower than a year ago.
For diesel, the national price fell 7.7 cents in the last week for a $4.38 average price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.23/g, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.
Des Moines- $2.95/g, down 16.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.11/g.
Omaha- $3.25/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
February 27, 2022: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)
February 27, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
February 27, 2020: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
February 27, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
February 27, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
February 27, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
February 27, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
February 27, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
February 27, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
February 27, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)