Gas prices in Iowa fall 3.9 cents for a $3.31 statewide average

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen 3.9 cents in the last week for a $3.31 average price per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 7.2 cents lower per gallon than a month ago and are $1.17 lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.76, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.99, a difference of $1.23.
The national average price of a gallon of gas remained unchanged this week at $3.50. The national average is down 8.4 cents from a month ago and is $1.16 lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 1.3 cents for a $3.79 average per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.44/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.
Des Moines- $3.22/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.
Omaha- $3.29/g, down 6.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
July 10, 2022: $4.48/g (U.S. Average: $4.66/g)
July 10, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
July 10, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
July 10, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 10, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
July 10, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 10, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)
July 10, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 10, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
July 10, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)