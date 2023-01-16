Gas prices in Iowa drop 5 cents this week for a $3.10 average

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa dropped 5 cents in the last week for a new statewide average price of $3.10, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Gas prices in Iowa are 22.2 cents higher than a month ago, and are 1.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.74, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.11, a difference of $1.37.
The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 2.5 cents this week, marking an average of $3.28 per gallon. The national average is 14.9 cents higher than a month ago, but stands 2.2 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel fell 7.2 cents for an average of $4.56 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.20/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.
Des Moines- $2.99/g, down 15.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.
Omaha- $3.17/g, up 10.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.07/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
January 16, 2022: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)
January 16, 2021: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
January 16, 2020: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
January 16, 2019: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
January 16, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
January 16, 2017: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
January 16, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)
January 16, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)
January 16, 2014: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)
January 16, 2013: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)