Gas prices in Iowa climb 3.1 cents for a $3.34 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa climbed 3.1 cents in the last week for a $3.34 statewide average price per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 19.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and are 79.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.85, with the most expensive station priced at $3.97, a difference of $1.12.
The national average price of gas rose 0.4 cents per gallon for a $3.51 average price. The national average is down 14.9 cents from a month ago and is 95.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 4 cents per gallon for an average of $3.97 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.40/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.
Des Moines- $3.26/g, up 18.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.
Omaha- $3.21/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
May 15, 2022: $4.13/g (U.S. Average: $4.46/g)
May 15, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)
May 15, 2020: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)
May 15, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
May 15, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
May 15, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
May 15, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
May 15, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
May 15, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
May 15, 2013: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)