Gas prices fall an average of 3.5 cents this week; $3.51 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price of a gallon of gas fell 3.5 cents in Iowa this week, marking a statewide average price of $3.51 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 15 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 33.1 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $3.09 on Sunday, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.29.
The national average price of gas fell 2.6 cents this week, marking a national average price of $3.76.
The national average is down 14.3 cents from a month ago, but stands at 36.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel rose 2.3 cents for a national average price of $5.34 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.64/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.
Des Moines- $3.43/g, down 13.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.
Omaha- $3.64/g, up 25.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
November 14, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
November 14, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
November 14, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
November 14, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
November 14, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
November 14, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
November 14, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
November 14, 2014: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
November 14, 2013: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
November 14, 2012: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)