Gas prices fall 7.1 cents in Iowa this week, $3.63 state average per gallon

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa fell 7.1 cents this week, marking a statewide average of $3.63 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and are 55.3 cents higher per gallon than a year ago.
GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $3.14, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.36 per gallon, a difference of $1.22.
The national average price per gallon fell 5.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.86. the national average is up 20.6 cents from a month ago and is 56.6 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel increased 18.7 cents in the last week for a new average of $5.06 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.73/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.81/g.
Des Moines- $3.46/g, down 19.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.65/g.
Omaha- $3.66/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
October 17, 2021: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)
October 17, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
October 17, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
October 17, 2018: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
October 17, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
October 17, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)
October 17, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
October 17, 2014: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)
October 17, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)
October 17, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)