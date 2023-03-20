Gas prices fall 3.8 cents in Iowa in the last week; $3.19 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa have fallen 3.8 cents in the last week for a $3.19 statewide average price per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 1.6 cents lower per gallon lower than a month ago and are 67.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.82 on Sunday, with the most expensive station priced at $3.99, a difference of $1.17.
The national average price of gas fell 4.2 cents in the last week for a $3.40 average. The national average is up 4.3 cents from a month ago and is 82.9 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 5.6 cents for a $4.25 average price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.28/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/g.
Des Moines- $3.12/g, down 12.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.
Omaha- $3.13/g, down 17.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
March 20, 2022: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)
March 20, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
March 20, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
March 20, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
March 20, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
March 20, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
March 20, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)
March 20, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
March 20, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
March 20, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)