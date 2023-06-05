Gas prices drop slightly in Iowa; $3.36 average per gallon

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas dropped 2.9 cents in the last week in Iowa for a $3.36 average price per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 1.9 cents higher than a month ago, but are $1.21 lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.95 and the most expensive gas station was priced at $4.07, a difference of $1.12.
The national average price fell 3.9 cents in the last week for a $3.51 average price per gallon. The national average is down 1.7 cents from a month ago and is down $1.34 from a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 3.4 cents in the last week for an average of $3.88 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.44/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.49/g.
Des Moines- $3.27/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.34/g.
Omaha- $3.36/g, unchanged from last week's $3.36/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
June 5, 2022: $4.57/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)
June 5, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)
June 5, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)
June 5, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
June 5, 2018: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)
June 5, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
June 5, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
June 5, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
June 5, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
June 5, 2013: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)