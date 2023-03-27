Gas prices drop 1.7 cents in the last week; $3.18 average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa fell 1.7 cents in the last week for a $3.18 average price per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 3.6 cents higher than a month ago but are 71.5 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.74 while the most expensive station was priced at $3.84, a difference of $1.10.
The national average price of gas fell 0.3 cents for a $3.40 average price per gallon. The national average is up 7.8 cents from a month ago, but stands 83 cents lower than a year ago.
For diesel, the national average price fell 5.9 cents in the last week a $4.19 price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.32/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/g.
Des Moines- $3.12/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12/g.
Omaha- $3.15/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
March 27, 2022: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)
March 27, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
March 27, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)
March 27, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
March 27, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
March 27, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
March 27, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
March 27, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
March 27, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
March 27, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)