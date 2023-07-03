 Skip to main content
Gas prices dip slightly this week; $3.35 statewide average

  • Updated
gas prices

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The average price of a gallon of gas in Iowa dropped 2.3 cents in the last week for a statewide average of $3.35, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Iowa are 2.8 cents lower than a month ago and are $1.24 lower than a year ago. 

The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.65, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.04, a difference of $1.39.

The national average price of gas fell 4.1 cents in the last week for a $3.50 average price per gallon. The national average is down 1.9 cents from a month ago and is $1.29 lower than a year ago.

The national average price per gallon for diesel fell 3.4 cents for a $3.80 average price per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: 

Quad Cities- $3.43/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.

Des Moines- $3.30/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.33/g.

Omaha- $3.35/g, unchanged  from last week's $3.35/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

July 3, 2022: $4.59/g (U.S. Average: $4.79/g)

July 3, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 3, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 3, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 3, 2018: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 3, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 3, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 3, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 3, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 3, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

