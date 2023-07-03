Gas prices dip slightly this week; $3.35 statewide average

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The average price of a gallon of gas in Iowa dropped 2.3 cents in the last week for a statewide average of $3.35, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 2.8 cents lower than a month ago and are $1.24 lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.65, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.04, a difference of $1.39.
The national average price of gas fell 4.1 cents in the last week for a $3.50 average price per gallon. The national average is down 1.9 cents from a month ago and is $1.29 lower than a year ago.
The national average price per gallon for diesel fell 3.4 cents for a $3.80 average price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.43/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.
Des Moines- $3.30/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.33/g.
Omaha- $3.35/g, unchanged from last week's $3.35/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
July 3, 2022: $4.59/g (U.S. Average: $4.79/g)
July 3, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)
July 3, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
July 3, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 3, 2018: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
July 3, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
July 3, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
July 3, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
July 3, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
July 3, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)